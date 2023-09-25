Mashatile echoes Ramaphosa’s call to ‘continue building unity’ in KZN

The deputy president at a Heritage Day event on Sunday in the province encouraged people to remember that despite different cultures and tribes, South Africans formed one nation.

DURBAN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for continued peacebuilding in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mashatile delivered the keynote address at government's Heritage Day event in the province.

He encouraged people to remember that despite different cultures and tribes, South Africans formed one nation.

Mashatile added that the event was something the late Zulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, would have been proud to witness.

Sunday's Heritage Day event was held at the stadium, which was named after Buthelezi’s mother, Princess Magogo.

During his keynote address, the deputy president encouraged unity in the province, which, in the past, was divided along political lines.

"As President Ramaphosa said, we must ensure that we continue to build unity here in KwaZulu, something that Prince Buthelezi instructed that we do. Working for peace and unity is the only way to acknowledge the contribution of Mtwana kaPhindangene."

Mashatile lauded the late prince's mother for promoting Zulu culture in the country and abroad.

He also acknowledged that despite the rainy weather, people came in numbers to celebrate Heritage Day.