Load shedding suspended in flood-hit Western and Eastern Cape coastal areas

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said due to widespread damage to electricity infrastructure caused by flooding in the Western and Eastern Cape coastal areas, load shedding would be suspended with immediate effect in these areas.

This will allow technical teams to restore the supply of electricity safely.

"In all other areas, Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” said the power utility's Daphne Mokwena.