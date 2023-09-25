'Language of choice under threat, especially Afrikaans': FW de Klerk Foundation

The foundation said government was failing to implement the Constitution’s Official Languages Act, saying it posed a threat to the notion that the country had 12 official languages.

This was one of the failures of government the foundation noted in its 2023 report card on Cultural, Religious and Language Rights in South Africa.

The foundation's chairperson Dave Steward said government's failure posed a threat to the notion that South Africa had 12 official languages.

"We decided to publish a report card on cultural, religious and language rights because they play such a central role in our Constitution. Language rights are regarded as so important [because] they are actually in the first part of the Constitution."

Stewart said except for English, South Africa was not doing well with developing the twelve languages.



“We're also concerned that the right to education and the language of choice is under threat, especially for Afrikaans speaking people, not just white Afrikaans speaking people."

He said the foundation was concerned about the impact new basic education legislation would have on single-medium Afrikaans schools.