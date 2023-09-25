Kommetjie tragedy: Public memorial service to be held for late Navy mariners

Lieutenant commander Gillian Hector, master warrant officer William Mathipa, and warrant officer Mmokwapa Mojela died after being swept off the SAS Manthatisi submarine in rough seas last week.

CAPE TOWN - The South African navy says it has heeded to calls from the Simons Town community and the public to host a combined public memorial service for the three mariners who died off the coast of Kommetjie.

Lieutenant commander Gillian Hector, master warrant officer William Mathipa, and warrant officer Mmokwapa Mojela died after being swept off the SAS Manthatisi submarine in rough seas while doing a vertical transfer training exercise on Wednesday last week.

Four other navy officers are still recovering after being rescued.

The maritime service says the Simons Town community and the general public made pleas to show solidarity with the SA navy, and pay respects to the deceased mariners.

A memorial service is now set to be held at the Wynberg military indoor sport centre on Wednesday.

An inquiry to establish the circumstances that led to the incident is set to commence from 11 October to 10 November.