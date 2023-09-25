Housing MMC sends condolences to family of girl who fell out JHB building window

The three-year-old child fell out of a window on the fifth floor of a JOSHCO building in Hillbrow on Saturday, and later died at a local clinic.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg housing MMC Anthea Leitch sent her condolences to the family of a 3-year-old child who died at one of the city’s residential buildings.

The little girl fell out of a window on the fifth floor of a Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO) building in Hillbrow on Saturday.

It’s understood she was taken to a local clinic where she died.

Leitch said her department is investigating the circumstances around the tragedy.

“Nothing will bring back this little girl. As a mother myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, especially her mother and father.”