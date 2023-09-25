Gift of the Givers says it's been asked to help with aid for flood-hit WC towns

Heavy rains and damaging winds have battered the Western Cape since Sunday. Flooding has been reported across the province among informal settlements and formal housing.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, says it's been inundated with calls for help amidst inclement weather conditions.

The weather office has issued an Orange Level 9 warning for severe thunderstorms.

Disaster risk officials on Monday morning also responded to uprooted trees and weather-related power outages in a number of communities.

Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay: "In the early hours of the morning, we were called by the Theewaterskloof Municipality, informing us of the situation in the area. Simultaneously, we were in contact with the Cape Agulhas Municipality who informed us of the current situation in Bredasdorp. All the roads into Bredasdorp are currently closed, many homes have been flooded and structures in informal settlements washed away."