Gauteng warned to brace for potentially severe thunderstorms on Monday

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng can brace itself for potentially severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon.

The province has been experiencing an intense weather system called a cut-off low.

Last week, strong winds hit parts of Tshwane and Centurion, damaging some infrastructure and cars.

Weather forecaster, Elizabeth Viljoen, said that the storms on Monday may be similar.

"So one or two of these thunderstorms could become severe and once again associated with them is strong winds again, so we could see some strong winds, but we are only looking at a 30% chance of thunderstorms in Gauteng. Most of the activity is further south in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces."

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane said it was on high alert.

"The City of Tshwane emergency services department is on high alert following a level 2 yellow warning for thunderstorms issued by the South African Weather Services (SAWS) on 24 September 2023. Severe thunderstorms that may producestrong and damaging winds are expected over the extreme western parts of Limpopo as well as Gauteng."