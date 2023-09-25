Displaced Cemetery View residents sheltered at PTA church following deadly blaze

A fire tore through the informal settlement on Saturday night, destroying hundreds of homes, displacing approximately 2,000 people, admitting several to the hospital, and killing a 5-year-old girl and two men.

TSHWANE - Residents of the Cemetery View informal settlement in Tshwane who lost their homes to a fire have been sheltered at a local church in Pretoria East.

A fire ripped through the community on Saturday night, destroying hundreds of homes and displacing around 2,000 people.

The blaze killed a five-year-old girl and two men, and several more were admitted to hospital.

Tshwane Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Charles Mabaso said NGOs and religious institutions assisted with relief packages.

“The housing department as well as the social services department have been activated to look at the issue of housing the people. From the emergency management services side, the plan to house them at the same site or any other site has not yet been shared with us.”