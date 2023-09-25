Disaster management centre activated across WC following storm damage

This is in response to flooding and severe damage caused by galeforce winds and heavy rains that have battered the Cape since Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says their disaster management centre has been activated across the province.

This is in response to flooding and severe damage caused by gale-force winds and heavy rains that have battered the Cape since Sunday.

Since the weather office's Orange Level 9 warning for severe thunderstorms, widespread flooding has been reported in both informal settlements and formal housing areas alike.

READ MORE:

• Rescue operations underway in Overberg for people caught in WC storm floodwaters

• Load shedding suspended in flood-hit Western and Eastern Cape coastal areas

Teams are also responding to uprooted trees and weather-related power outages in a number of communities.

Bredell briefed the media on Monday afternoon on disaster response efforts.

"On the West Coast, there's minor damage in certain areas. The Cape Winelands... we're keeping an eye on the Paarl area - the Berg River is full; the Stellenbosch area received about 133mm of rain in the last 12 to 24 hours."

Bredell said that at this stage, their biggest concern was road safety, as scores of residents were making their way back home after the long weekend.

"Our biggest concern currently is the roads and the closure of the roads and people want to come back from the long weekend, so we call on people to abide by the calls of the traffic [officials] and police is really important for us. The N2 in Botriver is closed, Sir Lowry's Pass is currently closed, the Rooi Els pass is closed, Villiersdorp is closed."

Bredell said the Overberg Region received up to 170mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

"Hermanus, Stanford, Gansbaai, those areas they're busy sending out rescue teams to Struisbaai to support people there that are in distress. Last night they saved about 11 people in Stanford and seven families they saved in Grabouw, there was also a boat that overturned and NSRI managed to save the three people on that boat."

Bredell said that Cape Town had been hit hard.

"The City of Cape Town, the low-lying areas there's a lot of flooding and we will need to work very closely with DSD and Sassa to support the families in the poor areas."