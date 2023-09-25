DA announces Pappas as premier candidate for KZN

Pappas is currently mayor of the uMngeni Local Municipality and previously served as the party’s deputy leader in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced Christopher Pappas as its premier candidate for KwaZulu-Natal ahead of next year’s general elections.

The announcement was made by the party's leader, John Steenhuisen, outside the Durban City Hall on Monday.

Pappas is currently mayor of the uMngeni Local Municipality and previously served as the party’s deputy leader in the province.

Steenhuisen said his decision to appoint Pappas as premier candidate was based on his achievements as a councillor.

"As we set forth on this important mission to rescue and liberate this province from the decline, corruption, maladministration, hunger and suffering that the ANC has brought, we offer up a candidate today who we know can get things done."