CT police hunting suspects who killed one officer and critically injured another

Police in Samora Machel are investigating a murder and attempted murder case after two off-duty officers were attacked on Friday evening in Eland Street, Philippi.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (Saps) in Samora Machel, Cape Town are on the hunt for two suspects who shot and killed one police officer and left a second member seriously injured.

The attack on the two off-duty officers took place on Friday evening in Eland Street, Philippi.



Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said police are investigating a murder and an attempted murder case.

“Both constables, [aged] 37 and 33 years old respectively, were stationed at Bishop Lavis Saps. The circumstances surrounding the death of the 37-year-old and the critical injuries sustained by the 33-year-old policemen are being probed by [the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] DPCI and the Hawks.”

Pojie appealed to anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

“We appeal to anyone with information to please contact Crimestop on 08600 10111 should they have any information that can assist in the tracing of the suspects, and the subsequent arrest and prosecution.”