ActionSA 'very happy' to see SIU probing Rooiwal wastewater treatment project

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of maladministration and corruption in the Tshwane metro.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said the proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Rooiwal wastewater treatment project was a victory for the people of Hammanskraal.

The president signed the proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of maladministration and corruption in the Tshwane metro.

This includes the tender of over R250 million for the water project.

ALSO READ:

• Hammanskraal water crisis: Ramaphosa points finger at City of Tshwane

• Money to fix Rooiwal water treatment plant won't be stolen again, assures Brink

• Tshwane to invest R450m for refurbishing of Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant

• Complete upgrades to Rooiwal wastewater plant to cost R4bn – DWS

• Govt turns to DBSA to oversee procurement process for Rooiwal upgrades

Among the companies awarded the tender was Blackhead Consulting, owned by controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi.

Sodi is also currently facing counts of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering for a R255 million Free State asbestos tender.

The refurbishment of the Rooiwal waterplant was meant to ensure that parts of Tshwane around Hammanskraal had clean drinking water but the project was botched, recently leaving at least 15 people dead from a cholera outbreak in May.

ActionSA's Gauteng chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni, said the investigation was long overdue.

"You will remember that ActionSA handed over a report emanating from the commission of inquiry into the Hammanskraal water crisis last year in July and we are very happy to see that the SIU has followed up on that."

The SIU's probe is not limited to the Rooiwal wastewater treatment project.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago: "The SIU will also investigate any unauthorized, irregular, and fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Tshwane metro or the state."

The SIU said it would hand over evidence from its investigation to the NPA for further action.