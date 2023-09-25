3 people dead, 21 injured in Golden Arrow bus accident in Cape Town

The cause of the accident is unclear at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have died and at least 21 people have been injured in an accident involving a Golden Arrow bus in the Athlone area of Cape Town on Monday.

The incident happened before 9am on Monday morning.

The cause of the accident is unclear at this stage.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie has extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

"I also wish a speedy recovery to the people who are injured. Golden Arrow Bus Service confirmed that one of their buses was involved in an accident along Jakes Gerwel Drive this morning at 8.45am when the driver lost control of the bus. The information currently available is that there were three fatalities and 21 people injured. The injured were taken to Groote Schuur, Tygerberg and Mitchells Plain hospitals."