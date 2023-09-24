Vast local music collection at Stellenbosch University

One of the country's most valuable music treasures is being kept in the music library at the university.

CAPE TOWN - As South Africans celebrated Heritage day, a cultural gem has been uncovered at Stellenbosch University (SU).

One of the country's most valuable music treasures is being kept in the music library at the university.

SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the collection, labelled the 'Hidden Years Music Archive', has some of the biggest collections of popular local music in South Africa.

"It includes more than 6,000 vinyl records, 7,000 reel-to-reel and cassette tapes, and a multitude of invaluable photographs and documents," said Viljoen.

Professor Lizabe Lambrechts, custodian of the collection, said the music has preserved a big slice of South Africa's heritage.

"Heritage Day is the perfect opportunity for us to think about all the communities and their stories that are still unknown and not preserved and to find ways to invest in the heritage of South Africa," said Lambrechts.

Lambrechts added that the archive opened up a different narrative into how we can understand the 1970s and 1980s in South Africa.