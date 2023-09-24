Tight security ahead of deputy president Paul Mashatile's Heritage Day address

Police in KwaZulu Natal say safety measures are in place ahead of Sunday's national Heritage Day celebrations.

Thousands of people gathered at the Princess Magogo stadium in Kwamashu from early on Sunday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile was expected to deliver the keynote address

Zulu King Misuzulu was also expected to attend.

In KZN, the day is usually celebrated as Umkhosi Welembe, a day dedicated to one of the Zulu nation's most well-known kings - Shaka kaSenzangakhona.

However, Umkhosi Welembe took place on Saturday to accommodate Sunday's festivities.

The province's beautiful and diverse cultures will be on full display.

Police said law enforcement agencies have been deployed in and around the Princess Magogo stadium.

For security reasons, the stadium will be a no drone fly-zone.