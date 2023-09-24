Sasco losing fight against EFF student command - Mbalula

Mbalula said the party was losing its support base among young voters.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has urged its student organisation Sasco to not be afraid to march against government over issues facing young people.

Mbalula was speaking at the Mandela Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday where he gave a report back on the ANC’s 2019 election manifesto review.

He said the South African Students' Congress was losing the fight against the EFF student command as a voice for young people in universities.

Mbalula said Sasco was nowhere to be found when university students protested over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) system.

"All structures within the ANC have a duty to hold government accountable," said Mbalula

He added: "The ANC government has kept its 2019 election manifesto promise of expanding Nsfas funding to more students who cannot afford tertiary education.