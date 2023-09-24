SA Navy launches board of inquiry after Kommetjie tragedy

The mariners had been on board the SAS Manthatisi submarine conducting a vertical transfer on Wednesday when they died.

CAPE TOWN - The SA Navy has launched an internal board of inquiry to establish the circumstances which led to the deaths of three mariners off the coast of Kommetjie last week.

The mariners had been on board the SAS Manthatisi submarine conducting a vertical transfer on Wednesday.

The exercise, which involved an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter, went wrong when high waves swept seven crew members out to sea.

Three mariners lost their lives while four others were rescued.

At the same time, the SA Navy has again asked the media to give the maritime service and the families of the deceased officers time to mourn.

READ: Kommetjie tragedy death of lieutenant commander Hector a huge loss - SA Navy

In a statement released on Sunday, the navy said it had been inundated with queries related to the incident.

It has assured the public that a full inquiry will commence on 11 October and is set for completion on 10 November this year.

READ: What happened to the three Navy mariners?

Earlier last week, Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde told the media at Simon's Town naval base that all safety precautions had been taken during the exercise.

"I'm told, I don't want to speculate, that all safety precautions were adhered to. That is why we will convene a board of inquiry to establish what happened."

The navy said the outcome of the inquiry would be shared in line with the law and SANDF policies and procedures.