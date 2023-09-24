Go

Mashatile behind Springboks despite loss against Ireland

The national rugby team lost to ireland on Saturday night in a Rugby World Cup match in France.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile addressed Heritage Day celebrations in Kwamashu. Photo: GCIS
24 September 2023 17:00

DURBAN - The Springboks remain a hard-working team and deserve credit, according to deputy president Paul Mashatile.

The final score was 13 - 8.

"The Boks worked very hard as you would have seen, yesterday’s [Saturday's] game was one of the toughest so I think we should really congratulate them for having worked so hard," said Mashatile on the sidelines of the Heritage Day celebrations in Durban.

'So we say the Boks, keep trying guys - you are the best."

