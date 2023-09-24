Level 9 weather warning for parts of Western Cape as cold front makes landfall

Disaster management officials are preparing for a massive storm, set to hit the Western Cape on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A level nine weather warning has been issued for the Overberg area of the Western Cape after

a storm hit Sunday afternoon.

Western Cape disaster management officials confirmed the severe weather warning was issued by the South African Weather Service.

Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected to impact the region from Sunday through to Monday.

The weather service said widespread flooding, severe thunderstorms, gale-force winds and rough seas can be expected throughout the Eastern and Western Cape.

Overberg Disaster Management Chief Reynard Geldenhuys said the level nine warning was the highest level ever in the Western Cape. The Knysna storm in 2017 was a level eight.

"With the dams already being full, the ground table has been saturated. We are taking this very seriously. We've already had an emergency meeting with all our role players this morning and everyone is on high alert. Additional emergency teams have been brought in and are on stand-by."



Geldenhuys has urged the public to practice caution on the roads, especially in low lying areas and along the coastline.