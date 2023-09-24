KZN premier says purchase of traditional attire can help economy grow

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has encouraged South Africans to buy traditional attire to help grow the province's economy.

Speaking on the sidelines of National Heritage Day celebrations in Durban on Sunday, she said those selling traditional wear had an important role to play in the economy.

Traditional wear can be quite costly. Full male Zulu traditional attire could cost as much as R65,000.

"Every month and day should be Heritage [Day] because that will bring the economy to the indigenous communities," said Dube Ncube.

"If we [are] wearing what I am wearing every day or even once a week, imagine what that will do for the economy - the economy of the people that are making things.”

Dube-Ncube also encouragedpeople to make traditional attire more fashionable.