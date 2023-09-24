Gauteng metros have no plan to tackle water scarcity: Water & Sanitation dept

Taps have been running dry in many areas across Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni this past week.

JOHANNESBURG - The water and sanitation department said Gauteng metros had no plans in place to address persistent water outages in the province.

This has largely been as a result of Tuesday’s severe storms that damaged the Zuikerbosch water treatment plant.

Department spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said prior to that event, the three Gauteng metros had already been experiencing water supply challenges.

"There was consensus that the municipalities required support and, to that end, Minister Mchunu directed that Rand Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation meet within the coming week with technical officials from all the municipalities to devise a plan which would then be presented to the two Ministries," said Mogotsi.

"It was further agreed that upon receipt of that plan, the public would be briefed."