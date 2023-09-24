FS magistrate's death huge loss for judiciary - Association of Women Judges

On Friday, the body of the 40 year-old judge was found stuffed in the boot of a car in a guesthouse in Lesotho.

JOHANNESBURG - An organisation of women judges has described slain Free State magistrate Mamello Thamae as a dedicated and distinguished member of the South African judiciary.

Thamae was reported missing on Thursday.

On Friday, the body of the 40 year-old judge was found stuffed in the boot of a car in a guesthouse in Lesotho.

Her husband has been arrested by Lesotho police and is currently awaiting extradition back to South Africa.

He will face charges of kidnapping and murder.

The spokesperson for the South African chapter of the International Association of Women Judges, Jinx Bhoola, said the silence must be broken against the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.

"The judiciary and legal fraternity of South Africa lost a great professional legal jurist and a valuable member who selflessly contributed to upholding the constitutional imperatives and advancing the rule of law."