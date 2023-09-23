WATCH: Rooms of Hillbrow apartment building on fire

City of Johannesburg authorities were first alerted to the blaze on the corner of Van Der Merwe and Klein streets at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Another fire has broken out in Johannesburg, this time in Hillbrow.

Two rooms of a block of flats were reported to be on fire on Saturday afternoon.

City of Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said authorities were first alerted to the blaze on the corner of Van Der Merwe and Klein streets at around 4pm, and that two fire engines and a water tanker were on the scene.

Tshwaku also said no injuries were reported.

JUST IN: Another fire broke out in the Johannesburg CBD opposite the Hillbrow police station. Authorities have been called to help put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/rdq3YFtHIc ' BEAST OF NEWS (@EversonLuhanga) September 23, 2023

The Hillbrow fire comes days after a South African Revenue Service (SARS) building in Marshalltown. Officials said all workers had been evacuated from the building, and there were no injuries reported.

SARS Gauteng regional director Nathaniel Mabetwa assured that all their records had been digitalised.

And on 31 August, a fire ripped through an illegally occupied building on 80 Albert Street in the Johannesburg CBD.

Seventy-seven people were killed, scores injured, and many left destitute.

In June, two young children believed to have been trapped in a locked apartment were burnt beyond recognition after a fire broke out at the Florence Nightingale flats in Hillbrow.