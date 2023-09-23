Traffic authorities brace for a bumper long weekend

Authorities said they would be keeping a close eye on the roads this long weekend, with several operations in place in order to keep road users safe and alive.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities in the Western Cape have ramped up their road operations in the province, as the long weekend begins.



With local tourists taking a break in the province this weekend, Western Cape Mobility MEC Robert Mackenzie said they expect the province's roads to be busy.

READ: Police promise heightened visibility across SA over long weekend

He urged all road users to assist the officers and officials working this weekend to keep road users safe and alive.

"Strategic evidence-based deployments of our provincial traffic force means there will be a zero tolerance approach to reckless and inconsiderate driver behavior, speeding, fatigued drivers, unroadworthy vehicles, and the use of alcohol on the roads," said Mackenzie.

He advised motorists to follow these tips to ensure safety on the roads.

"Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy, buckle up and secure children appropriately even on the shortest trip, stick to the speed limit, don't drink and drive, and plan to take a rest break in a safe place every two hundred kilometers or two hours. Don't allow devices to distract you from keeping your full attention on the road."

Mackenzie said while the increased presence of traffic officers has a significant impact on safety, all road users need to take responsibility by reducing the alarmingly high number of road fatalities.