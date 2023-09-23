Search for missing man continues at Camps Bay beach

NSRI said they were alerted by an eyewitness who said they saw a man in the sea, battling against a rip current. However, there was no sign of the man during an aerial sea search on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The search continues for a 21-year-old man who went missing from Camps Bay beach on Friday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said the man is believed to have been part of a church group from Mpumalanga that was attending an event in Green Point.

He said they were alerted by an eyewitness who said they saw a man in the sea, battling against a rip current.

Lambinon said four helicopters were dispatched to conduct aerial sea searches, however, there has been no sign of the man.

"Despite the extensive air, sea and shoreline search there remains no signs of the missing man. A Good Samaritan had attempted to rescue the man who it appears had been caught in rip currents.

"The Good Samaritan, an adult male, was treated on the scene for non-fatal drowning symptoms and transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition where he is recovering. Police divers are continuing in an ongoing search," added Lambinon.

Meanwhile, the institute has called on the public to be cautious this weekend around the Western and Eastern Cape coastlines.

The South African Weather Services has forecast gale-force winds and rough sea conditions in these areas, as well as heavy rainfall and flooding in some parts.

The NSRI has warned seafarers to only go to sea if they absolutely have to, adding that hikers, paddlers, sailboarders, surfers, and bathers should stay away from rough seas.

The institute has also appealed to the public to keep tabs on weather warnings and updates over the weekend and to remain cautious at all times.