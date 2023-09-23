SA water shortages: eThekwini suspects sabotage, Mchunu asks GP to draw up plans

Areas along the north of Durban were without water for approximately five days, while the cities of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Johannesburg experienced service delivery protests linked to the provision of water supply.

JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality said it would be speaking to police about launching an investigation after picking up signs of sabotage on its water infrastructure.

Areas along the Durban north region were without water for about five days.

The municipality said this was largely down to unstable outflows on the pipes that feed into the water reservoirs.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, said the city's technicians did not detect any major leaks or burst pipes that supplied the affected areas.

"The eThekwini Municipality will engage law enforcement agencies to investigate the possibility of sabotage targeted at its water infrastructure.

“The elements of sabotage are suspected after technical teams discovered an air valve in a water pipeline that was tampered with, and another valve was vandalised."

Meanwhile, the Department of Water and Sanitation has asked Gauteng metros to draw up concrete plans to address current and future water challenges.

The cities of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Johannesburg experienced service delivery protests recently, linked to the provision of water supply.

On Friday night, Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu convened an emergency meeting with representatives from the three metros and bulk water suppliers Rand Water and Johannesburg Water.

The spokesperson for the minister, Kamogelo Mogotsi, said at the heart of the issue was that the water suppliers were struggling to keep up with the rapid population growth in Gauteng.

"A report by the Department of Water and Sanitation attributed the recent water shortages in the province [Gauteng] to the growing population. Load shedding, as well as lack of proactive operations and maintenance, as well as lack of infrastructure capital investment, were also sighted as contributing to the challenges and this was further confirmed by Rand Water."