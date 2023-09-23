Rand Water: Reservoirs filling up following water supply issues

Parts of Gauteng were without water following a storm on Tuesday night, that caused the Zuikerbosch treatment plant to trip.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water, Joburg Water, and the City of Ekurhuleni have committed to strengthening communication, pro-active engagements, cooperation, and co-ordination, following this week's water outages.

Large parts of the province were without water following a storm on Tuesday night, that caused the Zuikerbosch treatment plant to trip.

Roving water tankers were later deployed to frustrated residents.



However, Rand Water's Makenosi Maroo said reservoirs were filling up.

“Rand Water is pleased to announce that full pumping capacity has been restored in all its systems. This follows the water supply interruption to customers because of severe thunderstorms that damaged power lines at the Zuikerbosch power plant.

"However, we urge all consumers to use water sparingly as we have observed an increase in water demand due to high temperatures," added Maroo.