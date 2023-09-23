PowerBall results: Friday, 22 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 22 September 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 08, 09, 19, 26, 27 PB: 05
PowerBall Plus: 02, 03, 25, 40, 48 PB: 07
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
