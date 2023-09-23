Ocean lovers roll up their sleeves for beach clean-up

As part of International Coastal Clean-Up Day on Saturday, ocean lovers braced the blistering, cold weather in Cape Town to participate in a beach clean-up.

CAPE TOWN - Ocean lovers braced the blistering, cold weather in Cape Town to participate in a beach clean-up on Saturday as part of International Coastal Clean-Up Day and World Clean-Up Day.

The Two Oceans Aquarium teamed up with FNB and ocean enthusiasts at Milnerton Beach, where about 50 people joined in the clean-up.

Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation chairperson, Ann Lamont said the main aim of the clean-up was to focus on the impact of plastic pollution on turtles.

"Our oceans really are in crisis and we see the impact on beautiful turtles and other creatures. So, making a difference here is really very special to witness," she said.

FNB organised the event as part of their environmental initiative to clean up the waterways and raise awareness about the dangers of plastic pollution.

"We as a brand really want to show how we are caring for our oceans and how we also care for the communities in which we operate," said FNB regional marketing lead Nancy Lockett.

The company was also busy with a clean-up at Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve in Durban.