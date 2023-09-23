'Not like there are challenges & ANC isn't doing anything' - Mashatile tells MPs

Mashatile faced MPs on Friday, in a question-and-answer session where he responded to questions about collapsing service delivery in municipalities, coalition governments, and delays in settling land claims.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile was grilled by Members of Parliament (MPs) on collapsing services in municipalities and other government failures like delays in settling land claims.

Mashatile faced MPs on Friday, in a question-and-answer session where he also responded to questions about coalition governments and unstable municipalities run by coalitions.

Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Siviwe Gwarube was the first to slam the government for its poor delivery record at a local level, singling out the City of Johannesburg.

"Over 70 people tragically lost their lives in a hijacked building that caught fire in Johannesburg several weeks ago and the entire street exploded in the city centre due to the lack of critical infrastructure."

But Mashatile said they were aware of the problems and they were attending to them.

"Work is happening in these various municipalities. So, it’s not like there are challenges and the African National Congress (ANC) is not doing anything."

Mashatile also had to defend government’s delivery record on land restitution and basic services.

On land claim delays, Mashatile said the government has budget challenges due to the exorbitant demands from some claimants.

