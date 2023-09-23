Parly adjusts travel management policy amid MP complaints about long-haul travel

On Friday, parliamentarians lamented the indirect flights and long layovers when they travel abroad, saying their inconvenience had been compounded by Dirco withdrawing logistical support in their travel arrangements.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said it is adjusting its travel management policy, amid complaints from parliamentarians about the inconveniences they have to endure on long-haul travel.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) Tim Brauteseth questioned why Dirco is no longer involved in Parliament’s travel arrangements after he was stuck at the Dubai Airport for 24 hours.

“Our committee secretary did absolutely nothing to assist me and I’m quite sure if Dirco was involved in that trip, I would have been assisted.”

African National Congress (ANC) deputy chief Doris Dlakude added her frustrations, suggesting that travel agencies choose routes that will earn them a better commission.

“They will choose routes which are unreasonable for members when they travel, and also the transit, members will sit in those airports for more than nine hours.”

She added that parliamentary staff were also not helpful in such instances.

“Sometimes you have to step in as a member - to say do this, do this, do this - they are slow, or they don’t understand how things are done.”

Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George said he would report back to the joint committee on the financial management of Parliament on changes that will be made to limit the inconvenience in future.

Meanwhile, Dirco spokesperson, Clayson Monyela told Eyewitness News that the decision taken in May for embassies to no longer assist with travel bookings was in the interest of better financial management for the department.