Missing FS magistrate's body found in Lesotho, husband awaits extradition

JOHANNESBURG - The husband of slain Free State magistrate, Mamello Thamae is awaiting extradition after being arrested in Lesotho on suspicion of killing his wife.

The body of the Heilbron court magistrate was found stuffed in the boot of a car outside a guest house in Mokhotlong on Friday.

Both Thamae and her husband had been reported missing since Thursday.

It's believed Thamae left her Heilbron home with her husband in a silver Kia Sportage.

The vehicle was tracked to have travelled from the Free State to the Ficksburg port of entry into Lesotho.

Free State police spokesperson Loraine Earle said police in Lesotho tracked the car to a guesthouse in Mokhotlong.

After questioning by police, Thamae's husband pointed out to authorities that her body was in the boot of the car, said Earle.

"Her husband was arrested at a guesthouse in Lesotho and will be detained awaiting extradition back to South Africa to face possible charges of kidnapping and murder. The investigation continues.”



Officials are working to extradite the husband back to Heilbron, where he is likely to appear in court before his wife’s former colleagues.