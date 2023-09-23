Labour Court upholds Tshwane decision to withhold striking employee salaries

In August, the capital city withheld the salaries of 319 of its employees for engaging in what it has called an illegal strike.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has upheld the Tshwane municipality’s decision to withhold the salaries of over 300 striking employees.

In August, the capital city withheld the salaries of 319 of its employees for engaging in what it has called an illegal strike.

Since late July, workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have downed tools over the city’s decision not to increase wages this financial year. They want a 5.4% salary hike.

READ: City of Tshwane institutes 'no work no pay' rule due to Samwu strike

Worker union – the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) brought a case against the municipality to reverse this, arguing the withholding of salaries was unconstitutional.

However, in a virtual ruling, the Labour Court sided with the municipality.

Tshwane municipality spokesperson Selby Bokaba:

"The court dismissed all Imatu’s three prayers but stopped short of granting a cost order against them. IMATU had always insisted that their members were not involved in the strike.

"At the end of July, the Labour Court granted the City of Tshwane an urgent interim interdict against its striking employees and declared the strike unlawful and unprotected. Last week, court made the interim order permanent," said Bokaba.