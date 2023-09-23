JHB Water denies shortage due to sabotage: 'The challenges aren't on our side'

The water utility denied that this week’s shortage in parts of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni was a ploy to rig procurement processes and score tenders for some officials.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water has refuted claims that disruptions to water supply in the city are a result of sabotage.

Taps in parts of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni ran dry earlier in the week after an increase in water consumption put strain on reservoirs.

A recent storm led to a system failure, also adding pressure to the water supply.

Sandton, Midrand and areas in the south of Johannesburg were among the areas hit the hardest.

READ MORE:

Roving water tankers were later deployed to frustrated residents.

The water utility briefed the media on Friday on plans to restore water to some affected areas as early as Saturday, including Midrand and Sandton.

Managing director at Johannesburg Water, Ntshavheni Mukwevho said it’s not true that the water crisis was being used to rig procurement processes to score tenders for some officials.

“I don’t think really there’s anything like that, especially to say that this sabotage is happening so that water tankers can be used. I can say no, there is nothing like that, simply because you can see that the challenges are on the bulk water supplier, not even on our side.

“If anything, we don’t prefer a situation where we are using water tankers because it’s costly and secondly, it’s a very complex operation.”

WARMER WEATHER, MASSIVE STORM TO BLAME

Johannesburg Water said it narrowed the city’s water crisis down to two causes.

Mukwevho said the warmer weather and the week’s massive storm brought the water utility to its knees.

“In the main, it was the issue of demand outstripping supply, which there was communication from our side appealing to residents but the power failure that happened at the bulk supplier ended up affecting the recovery period.”

While water supply to the northern suburbs is expected to be restored on Saturday, Mukwevho said areas in the south of the city would take longer.

“Our prediction around that system, in terms of when we will be able to get back to normal, we should be able to get back at the beginning of next week [at that particular system], the Crown Gardens. We are looking at around Tuesday, or Wednesday when we should be back to normal.”