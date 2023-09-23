Hill-Lewis calls on Capetonians to support shelters for the homeless

This follows the opening of an expanded wing at the Haven Night Shelter in Green Point. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said a city donation helped add 63% more beds to the facility.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has made an appeal to Capetonians to direct their generosity towards donating to shelters for homeless people.

This follows the opening of an expanded wing at the Haven Night Shelter in Napier Street, Green Point.

About 300 temporary bed spaces have also been added to shelters across the city to cope with the additional shelter demand during winter.

"The Haven Night Shelter has been able to grow their facility in Green Point from 96 to 156 beds. The city is also spending more than R230 million over the next three years to expand and operate our own safe space transitional shelters," said Hill-Lewis.

The organisation has 15 shelters across the city and aims to improve the quality of life of homeless people.

Their goal is to get them back to their home and community.

Hill-Lewis called on Capetonians to give their monetary donations to shelters rather than give handouts, which believes does not contribute to sustainable solutions.