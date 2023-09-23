Case of German tourist Nick Frischke moved to regional court

The five accused have been charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being caught with Frischke’s backpack and wallet shortly after he disappeared in February.

CAPE TOWN - Five men accused in the disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke in Cape Town will have their case transferred to the regional court.

Frischke went missing after going hiking in Hangberg near Hout Bay on 14 February this year.

He has still not been found.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Adonis, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin were arrested after allegedly being found with Frischke’s possessions.

The five accused are also being investigated for the possible murder of the tourist.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said one of the accused has been granted bail.

"The NPA can confirm that the Wynberg Magistrates Court set bail at R500 for Jason Adonis. He is accused number two in the case of five men charged with the robbery of German tourist Nick Frischke," he said.

The five men are expected to appear in the Wynberg Regional Court on 10 October.