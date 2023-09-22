Water systems out of capacity or on their knees - warns Joburg Water

This follows a power failure at the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Water says most of its systems have lost capacity and are now on their last legs.

This follows a power failure at the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday night that came as the city was already experiencing shortages because of a recent spike in demand.

Johannesburg Water says South Hills Tower is now empty with no water expected in the supply zone.

The Brixton, Hursthill, Crosby, Crown Gardens, Eagles Nest, Naturena, Alexander Park, Berea, Linden 1 and Helderkruin reservoirs and towers are also all struggling - with most of the areas they cover expected to experience either poor pressure or dry taps.

In Midrand, meanwhile, the Grand Central, Errand and President Park reservoirs and towers are also low to empty.

Johannesburg Water says alternative water supplies have been made available to those affected.

In the meantime, it’s also urged members of the public to adhere to the level water restrictions currently in place until the end of March.