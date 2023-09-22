Water supply to be restored to parts of Sandton, Midrand on Saturday - JHB Water

Joburg Water's managing director, Ntshavheni Mukwevho, made the announcement at a briefing in the city on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Water supply will be restored in parts of Sandton and Midrand on Saturday for households and businesses that had their taps dry.

"Our aim is that we should be recovering those systems by tomorrow, so in other words, the area that's supplied from the Illovo reservoir in Greater Midrand as well as the supply from the President's Park reservoir, as well as Errand reservoir in the Greater Midrand, those areas should start getting water tomorrow."

However, other affected areas in both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni will have to wait longer for supply.

One resident has expressed her frustration over the inconvenience of her taps running dry.

"You cannot manufacture water. You can buy it, yes, at a price but unfortunately, water is such a precious and important resource we don't realise how much you need it until it's not there."

The water utility said that increased consumption and a system failure were the reasons behind the shortages.