'The Parliament we want is a Parliament that's open & accountable' - UniteBehind

CAPE TOWN - Civil society organisation, UniteBehind, is on Friday afternoon expected to conclude its 72-hour Fast for Accountability.

A group of people has spent two nights outside Parliament protesting against corruption.

UniteBehind's Zackie Achmat said it was high time corrupt MPs were held accountable for their actions and the Zondo recommendations were implemented.

"I think it's time that every person in our country realises and becomes aware who the criminals are. Our fast is one where people who are normally very hungry show that they are prepared to live with more hunger in order to get rid of the people who have deepened inequality, who have made poverty worse because they have stolen so much money from the state."

He said that in this situation they wanted to make known the faces of the corrupt.

"If we're not going to get justice from the courts, we will get justice by people at least knowing who the corrupt people are. But we are also using the courts against the corrupt, we are saying that the Parliament we want is a Parliament that is open and accountable."

Achmat said they had two court cases against Parliament at the moment.

"One that goes to the heart of how a parliamentarian should be. At the moment, if you lay a complaint against anyone in Parliament, the investigation is in secret, the hearings are in secret.. you as the complainant don't have the right to lead further evidence or to cross-examine and we're challenging the constitutionality of that in the courts."