Successful engagement with taxi association after operators' protest - eThekwini

Earlier in the week, taxi operators blocked the M4 highway in Durban over ranking space, demanding to continue working next to the Oceans Mall, which was a space they used prior to it being built.

DURBAN - The City of eThekwini said it had a successful engagement with the Greater North Taxi Association.

This comes after a protest which saw taxis blocking the M4 highway in Durban on Tuesday over ranking space.

Taxi operators were demanding to continue working next to the Oceans Mall, a space they previously used before the mall was built.

READ MORE:

Metro Police top brass said they met with taxi owners operating in Umhlanga, addressing key issues affecting the taxi industry during their talks.

Metro Police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said the mall management needs to cooperate with the taxi industry for the sake of people who work at the mall.

While the eThekwini Metro said it would meet with the mall management to find a solution, all parties involved are set to meet again to discuss a way forward.