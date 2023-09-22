Soshanguve space cake arrest: Community wants police to find real drug kingpins

On Friday, Amukelani Nyalunga and Ofentse Maluleke made a brief appearance at the Soshanguve Magistrates Court, and were charged with eight counts of attempted murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Soshanguve has called on police to find the real kingpins behind the selling of drugs to children in the area.

Earlier on Friday, Amukelani Nyalunga and Ofentse Maluleka, aged 19 and 21 made a brief appearance at the Soshanguve Magistrates Court.

They are charged with eight counts of attempted murder.

It's alleged that on Wednesday, the pair sold muffins laced with dagga to pupils at the Pulamadibogo Primary School, resulting in about 90 children being hospitalised.

Several community members told Eyewitness News that Nyalunga and Maluleka are well-known young men in Soshanguve.

They said the selling of drugs to primary and high school pupils is not new.

Community leader, David Nkosi said the situation needs to be nipped in the bud before children start dying.

"I know very well these young guys don't just do something like that they are under someone, so we still want to see the kingpin and the kingpin must rot in prison as well."

The two men have been remanded in custody, with their case being postponed to next week Friday for a formal bail application.