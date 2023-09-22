Some unions pleased with Reserve Bank decision to keep repo rate unchanged

Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks said he hopes the overall disinflation trend eases the Central Bank’s hawkish tone on policy rates.

JOHANNESBURG - Some union federations have welcomed the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb's) decision to hold the repo rate at 8.25% for a second consecutive time.

This after consumers came under heavy financial pressure since 2021 when the Central Bank hiked borrowing costs by a combined 475 basis points.

The pause on the repo rate is expected to give a slight reprieve to consumers paying off debt including car and home loans.

“We hope that as inflation continues to decrease, the Reserve Bank will then begin to ease the repo rate and make it a bit more affordable for workers to pay their loans and make it easier for businesses to expand their operations, pay their workers, and create jobs.

"Having said that we do appreciate the need for the reserve bank to manage inflation, but we think at times they have been a bit excessive in how they have increased the repo rate, continuously hitting workers hard quite hard.”

Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku has also called for a decrease in the repo rate at the November meeting.

“Though relieved, the South African Federation of Trade Unions wished that the Sarb could have decreased the interest rates. A decrease in interest rates will provide much relief to working-class households who are currently drowning in debt.”