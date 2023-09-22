SA Navy: Inquiry will establish circumstances that led to submarine tragedy

Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde said it was not the first time the officers had practiced a vertical transfer and an inquiry would establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

CAPE TOWN - The SA Navy said it did not want to speculate about the cause of the tragedy on a submarine just off the coast of Kommetjie which cost the lives of three mariners.

Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde spoke to the media at the Simon's Town Naval Base on Thursday night, saying that all safety precautions were taken.

The admiral insisted that all of the mariners were strapped in and wearing life jackets during the vertical transfer exercise which cost them their lives in stormy sea conditions on Wednesday afternoon.

ALSO READ:

• Kommetjie coast tragedy: All safety measures were taken during drill – SA Navy

• SA Navy to have inquiry into submarine disaster; festival in CT cancelled

• SANDF releases names of officers who died in Kommetjie submarine disaster

Admiral Nkomonde said the crew aboard the SAS Manthtisi had been preparing for the SA Navy festival which was to be held at the V&A Waterfront this weekend.

That event has now been cancelled.

Nkomonde said it was not the first time the officers had practiced a vertical transfer and an inquiry would establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

"I'm told, I don't want to speculate now, that all safety precautions were adhered to. So, that is why we will convene a board of inquiry to establish what happened and prevent future recurrences."

The admiral said the inquiry would happen once the four officers who were rescued had fully recovered from their injuries.