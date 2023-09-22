Restoration of fire-gutted Parly buildings proceeds with design process underway

Giving an update on the fire reconstruction on Friday, secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, revealed, however, that the completion date has been pushed back by two months.

CAPE TOWN - The restoration of Parliament’s fire-gutted buildings is reaching a critical milestone.

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George said the design of the new buildings is under consideration, as the construction team looks to modernise the legislative space.

However, during an update on the fire reconstruction on Friday, parliamentarians also heard that the completion date has been pushed back by two months.

READ MORE:

Removing the tonnes of rubble, salvageable documents, and other items from the fire-gutted buildings has taken longer than expected.

“[In] some of the areas, we had to maintain a delicate balance [of] mapping out pathways in a building whose structural integrity is not clear,” George explained.

At the same time, Parliament has been trying to fast-track the construction of 155 new offices for members of Parliament (MPs) on two floors of an unaffected building.

The withdrawal of a contractor at the eleventh hour has also been a slight setback.

But George said key phases of the project are unaffected.

“Work has now reached the most crucial stage of design consideration on the restoration, where we will also be looking at limited public input around what kind of parliament we would like to see.”

Construction work is set to begin in earnest in February.

Parliament now envisages the new buildings to be completed in November 2025.