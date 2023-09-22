Postbank taking measures to protect system from fraud and corruption

The social welfare grant distributor’s CEO said there were several corrective measures that the entity took to ensure that its oversight systems were improved.

JOHANNESBURG - Social welfare grant distributor Postbank said it took many measures to protect its systems against fraud and corruption.

In 2022, the bank announced that it was a victim of a complicated cyber-attack that resulted in a loss of about R90 million worth of public funds.

More recently, Minister of Communications Mondli Gungubele said the Postbank board resigned from the entity over questions regarding software contracts worth R140 million.

Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe said corrective measures were taken by the company to improve its oversight systems.

"There have been people, if they were identified, that have been suspended. Some of them have been disciplined," said Mbengashe.

“We have changed already in terms of how we look at the switching system, in terms of how we buy integrated systems from one supplier and [that] risk is quite a lot. We have hired cyber security capabilities that were not necessarily there before."