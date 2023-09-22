Parly to work with universities on reconstruction of its fire-damaged buildings

Parliament’s special projects manager, Simon Mashigo, says the reconstruction will involve academics and students from Stellenbosch University, the Cape Peninsula University of Technology as well as vocational colleges.

Parliament’s special projects manager, Simon Mashigo, says it will be a tight balancing act to maintain the heritage site while at the same time modernising the new buildings.

He was updating parliamentarians on Friday on plans for redesigning the gutted buildings ahead of reconstruction, which is set to start in February.

Parliament says the rebuild affords it the opportunity to address the shortcomings of the old buildings.

A decision will have to be taken whether to demolish them and start from scratch or to redesign the space within the remnants.

"So far, we’ve approached 5 TVET colleges and they are working with us and ready to give us technicians that will get onto the programme for artisanship."

Mashigo says introducing green building aspects is a key priority for the reconstruction team.

"In all our engagements, we will make sure we find a balance between innovation and heritage as well."

Parliament will enter the design phase of the project next month, as the third of five stages, to this one billion rand rebuilding exercise.