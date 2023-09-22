Parents of pupils allegedly sold space muffins seek attempted murder charge

Approximately 90 schoolchildren from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve were hospitalised after eating muffins, allegedly laced with marijuana, which were sold to them by two men.

JOHANNESBURG - Parents of the primary school children who got sick after eating muffins allegedly laced with marijuana said the men who sold the cakes to them should be charged with attempted murder.

On Wednesday, about 90 pupils from the Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve were hospitalised after ingesting the so-called space muffins.

Two men suspected of selling the muffins are expected to make their first appearance at the Soshanguve Magistrates Court.

Parents, civic organisations, and community members gathered at the court on Friday.

The message is clear from the group: they want no bail or leniency for the men suspected of selling muffins laced with marijuana to their children.

Lehlogonolo Ndhlovu’s six-year-old son was one of the 90 children that were hospitalised.

“My child is so young - he is still in grade one B. Imagine if the doctors were not able to help him or the principal did not have care or the mind to call the ambulances. Where would my child be? Remember, my child was born premature and has complications. If he died, what was I going to do?”

The Gauteng Department of Education told Eyewitness News that only two children still remain in hospital.