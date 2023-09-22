‘Our focus is attaining price stability’: Kganyago on repo rate decision

The central Bank's governor warned that persistent inflationary pressures, such as higher fuel and oil costs and stagnant economic growth, could lead to another repo rate hike in the future.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago again defended the central bank’s decision to keep borrowing costs high as it continues to try and push inflation down.

This comes after Sarb kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% for a second consecutive time.

During Thursday’s announcement, Kganyago warned that persistent inflationary pressures could lead to another hike in the repo rate.

This includes higher fuel and oil prices, extended runs of load shedding, and stagnant economic growth.

While he admitted another hiking cycle would not be a popular move among consumers with debt, Kganyago said there were other factors to take into account.

“You asked, ‘have the rates peaked and when can borrowers expect relief?’, [but] the problem with your question is that it suggests that only borrowers in this economy matter.

“What the interest rate does is to equilibrate the supply and demand of savings and borrowing in the economy. Our focus is not on what borrowers want or what savers want but our focus is attaining price stability.”