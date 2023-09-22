One of the accused in disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke granted bail

The five accused have been charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being caught with Frishke’s backpack and wallet shortly after he disappeared.

CAPE TOWN - One of the five men accused in the disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke has been granted bail in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

Frischke went missing after going hiking in Hangberg on 14 February this year and has still not been found.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin were arrested after being found with Frischke’s possessions.

The five accused are also being investigated for the possible murder of Frishke.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said they appeared in court on Friday, where Abrahams was granted R500 bail.

Ntabazalila said the case had now been transferred to the regional court for an appearance on 10 October.