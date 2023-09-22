One dead, 15 injured in strike on Ukraine's Kremenchuk: official

"Fifteen are known to have been injured, one of them is a child," said Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the central Poltava region which includes Kremenchuk.

KYIV, UKRAINE - One person was killed and 15 injured on Friday following a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, authorities said.

"One person died," he said.

Lunin said earlier in the day that Russia hit civilian infrastructure in the central Ukrainian city with missiles.

"One missile was shot down by air defence forces," he added.

"All relevant services are working at the scene."

Earlier this week Russian troops hit an oil refinery in Kremenchuk.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Friday that Russia had restarted a systemic campaign of aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure but that air defences were better prepared for the onslaught than last year.

During winter last year, Russian forces launched repeated attacks on Ukraine's energy grid that left millions without electricity, heating and water for extended periods.